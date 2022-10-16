BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Immigrant rights and labor advocates gathered Sunday in support of detained immigrants who have been on labor strike for six months.

The rallies took place Sunday outside Golden State Annex in McFarland and the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield.

Detained labor strikers connection to the events over phones, protesting alleged mistreatment, poor living conditions and unjust labor practces.

Last month, nine labor strikers filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Immigration Detention Obmudsman urging the departments to investigate retaliation and other abuses allegedly committed by ICE and the GEO Group.

On Sunday, the rallies in McFarland and Bakersfield sought to bring attention to that complaint with testimonies from current former detained individuals, calls to action for the community and art performances.

Laura Duarte Bateman of the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice said detainees are on strike because they get paid $1 a day for their labor.

“These people also have to buy their commissary products which include hygiene, and also have to buy the food, because the food here is so bad,” Bateman said.

“We want to make sure they get the money that they really deserve for all the work that they’re doing in here for cleaining those detention facilities, and also the fact that they’re being detained by a multi-billion dollar corporation who is not only detaining them but also exploiting them for their labor.”

17 News reached out to Mesa Verde Sunday night and they had no comment in response to the demonstration.