Demonstrators protest Trump administration fracking proposal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A protest was held outside a public meeting in Bakersfield Tuesday night to get input on plans by the Trump Administration to expand oil drilling and fracking to more than a million acres of federal land in the Central Valley.

Protesters showed up ahead of Tuesday’s meeting arguing that fracking would be detrimental to the environment and public safety.

Kern County is the top oil producing county in the state and number two in the nation.

Many local oil businessmen say the administration’s plan would boost Kern County’s economy.

