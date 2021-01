BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tina Marie’s Cafe in Downtown Bakersfield — devastated by a fire last month — is now being demolished.

Owner Tina Marie tells 17 News the structure itself was salvagaeable, but the interior had to be gutted due to the extensive damage.

The good news? Marie is currently working to expand the business, planning to add a banquet room to the adjacent building. The rebuild is expected to take about a year.