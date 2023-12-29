BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Demolition at the Historic Martin Luther King Jr. Park is underway, and though many are happy the city is giving the park the attention it so desperately needs,

change is not easy.

“It kind of bothers me sometimes, but I’m glad they’re building something new, but they’re tearing down everything that was historic over here,” said Bakersfield resident, Ricky Hester.

Hester has been going to MLK Jr. Park all his life and was shocked when he saw the first building to be taken down was the veterans building — a post for local, Black veterans who weren’t always welcome in other parts of the city.

“We used to go there when I was a kid. When I was here, you used to see their pictures, now you don’t see anything like that anymore,” said Hester.

Hester isn’t the only one wrapping their head around the change, so is Lavinea Brown.

“It took them a long time to come do this and you never know they might just come and try to destroy it again,” said Brown.

According to the city’s plan, renovating MLK Jr. Park is an important first step in revitalizing the local community. A community, that Brown says is ridden with homelessness and poverty that finds its way to the park.

“It’s hard for people to bring their kids to a park, where they’re scared to take their eye off of them for a second because dogs are running or you can’t go in the bathroom because there are people are in the bathroom that are not supposed to be in there,” said Brown.

Many are anxious to see what the park will look like, but both say they hope the revitalization makes the park better for future generations.

“A place where you can bring your family, have picnics, things like that, and enjoy yourself. You know, have a little family time,” said Brown.

For more details on the park revitalization so far, visit this website.