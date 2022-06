BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Demolition has started on a former Greyhound bus station in Downtown Bakersfield to make room for new housing.

The Greyhound station on 18th Street was built in 1958. In 2020, it was sold to Church Plaza LLC for $1.27 million. A four-story apartment complex is set to be built at the location.

The Bakersfield City Council approved a 10-year lease for Greyhound to move its operation to the Amtrak station about a mile away on Truxtun Avenue.