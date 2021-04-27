Demolished Logan’s Roadhouse location could house future Cracker Barrel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Logan’s Roadhouse is officially gone, and Cracker Barrel might be one step closer to arriving in Bakersfield.

Back in February 2019 a permit was submitted to build a Cracker Barrel on California Avenue, just east of Highway 99. That’s where Logan’s roadhouse used to be, before a fire damaged the restaurant last October, which had already been closed due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The permit submitted to the city for a Cracker Barrel included demolition of Logan’s, to be replaced by a 9,000 square-foot building. Ironically, that permit was submitted by Joe Wong, the CEO of J&A foods, the company that owns Logan’s.

According to the company responsible for demolition, the building was torn down at the request of another company, but they would not specify which one.

We reached out to Cracker Barrel but they told us the same thing as they did in September 2019: “We have no announcements to make at this time about opening a new store in Bakersfield.”