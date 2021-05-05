Demi Dominguez Update: Sunset review hearing of state medical board continues today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since 2019, we have been following the fight for justice that the Dominguez family is battling in honor of their daughter Demi. The family says she died after doctors failed to recognize signs of pre-eclampsia, during her first pregnancy. Her baby boy, Malakhi, also died.

Today is yet another day in the fight for justice with a continuation of the sunset review hearing that began back in March. The hearing is used to decide if changes need to be made to the Medical Board of California.

The focus of the hearing in March questioned if the board protects patients or physicians. Today’s hearing is a continuation, more focused on the administration aspect of the board, not the enforcement portion. Senator Melissa Hurtado is expected to participate in this hearing once again as she did in March.

The hearing begins today at 9 a.m. and will be streamed online. There will be a portion of the meeting when the floor is open for public comment and testimony.