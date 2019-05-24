Delinquency notices have been mailed to those behind on their property taxes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delinquency notices have been mailed to those who have not paid their property taxes with instructions on how to pay, according to the Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector.

Delinquent taxes must be paid on or before June 30, 2019, to avoid incurring additional penalties, a treasurer’s news release said. If the delinquent date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the hour of delinquency is 5 p.m. on the next business day.

If property taxes are not paid by June 30, 2019, the parcel will be placed in a “tax-defaulted” status and will be subject to public auction after five years of delinquency, according to the release.

There are several methods of payment available:

1) Via mail to: KCTTC 1115 Truxtun Avenue – 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301-4640

2) In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue – 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301

3) Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us

Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for payments over the Internet, the release said. A credit or debit card service fee will be assessed based on the amount of taxes paid. Electronic checks can also be used for online payments with no fees.

If property owners feel they have received a delinquent notice in error, they are asked to contact the Treasurer-Tax Collector at 868-3490 or by emailing TTC@KernCounty.com.