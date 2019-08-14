Delays expected at Highway 43 and Stockdale Highway as construction begins Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Motorists should expect delays at the Highway 43 and Stockdale Highway intersection this weekend as the roadway is paved and restriped, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

Traffic control is expected to begin Friday morning for paving on Highway 43 south of Stockdale Highway, and vehicles will be stopped for up to 15 minutes at at a time between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Highway 43 will be completely closed on the south side of Stockdale between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to a TRIP news release. Northbound and southbound motorists will have to detour around the closure using Interstate 5.

Traffic control will affect all directions at the intersection Monday as crews finish restriping the roadway. Access to Highway 43 on the north side of Stockdale Highway will close Monday and remain closed for the rest of the year.

Vehicles will be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday while temporary concrete barrier rail is placed.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. If driving through the work zone, slow down and watch for construction workers.