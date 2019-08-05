Delayed start date for Richmond and Gateway schools

Richmond and Gateway elementary students will get an extra six days of summer, due to recovery and repairs from the July 4 and 5 earthquakes.

Both elementary schools were impacted the most by the earthquakes and construction has been under way for nearly seven days for the last two weeks.

Sierra Sands Unified School District have pushed the first day of instruction for Richmond and Gateway elementary to Aug. 19, 2019, instead of Aug. 13, 2019. The two major earthquakes caused damages to the schools and the district would like to ensure that all school sites, departments, and facilities are properly repaired before the start of school.

“The delayed start for students at Gateway and Richmond will allow for the full recovery of essential repairs, proper cleanup, and for timely access for faculty and staff to prepare classrooms for instruction. In addition, it will allow all our teachers to fully engage in the professional development days with the assurance of time acquired through the later start date,” said Sierra Sands Unified School District Superintendent, Dave Ostashe. “I want to express sincere gratitude for all of your patience and support as we respond to this natural disaster. All of the employees in Sierra Sands are 100% devoted to providing your family with a safe and positive learning environment.”

All other schools in the district will start instruction on Aug. 13, 2019.