BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans Day is less than a week away but that’s not stopping locals from celebrating our Kern troops a little bit early. Delano hosted its inaugural Veterans Day Parade with more than 60 entries.

Delano parade organizers said more than 1,000 people came out to support our local troops.

“We just wanted to do something for our veterans and first responders to show that we support them in every way,” Sally Medrano Garcia a Delano Veterans Day parade committee member said.

Delano is the second most populated city in Kern with more than 50,000 people. Parade organizers said it’s about time they launched this important event for the community.

“Being that Delano is a very close knit community,” Annette Salim-Wesir a Delano Veterans Day parade committee member said, “this community wanted to come out and we could feel the solidarity, the humbleness, the togetherness that we could feel in our community.”

Families at the parade say they were amazed and moved by just at how many people showed up to support such an important community.

“Oh my gosh, it was amazing to see that the community could come together to support our veterans and our local veterans here,” Delano Native Natalie Rodriguez said. “They defend our country so that we can be free.”

Rodriguez has a veteran in her family. Her brother-in-law served in Afghanistan and is a beacon of patriotism for her and the rest of her family. Rodriguez said everyone should go out and support our local vets.

“These people they look at people in the crowd that come and support them and they’re overwhelmed with joy to see that people actually do care,” Rodriguez said.

Organizers say this event will come back for many years to come.