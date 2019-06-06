Delano opens new animal shelter

City of Delano opened its first animal shelter Wednesday.

Mayor Joe Aguirre said the state-of-the-art dog kennel would house strays that would otherwise roam the streets or be dumped by former owners.

“Our goal is to place them here and get them back into nice homes, good families, to help encourage our community to support the program here and help give these animals a nice and comforting place to stay,” he said.

Volunteers donated bags of dog food and supplies that Aguirre said are much-need to offset operation costs.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to the shelter as Delano’s first animal shelter.