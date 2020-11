BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano family is inviting you to help them celebrate another milestone for a World War II veteran.

Two years ago, Martin Medrano’s family threw him a surprise 100th birthday party. This year they want to surprise the Army veteran with a drive-by celebration for his 102nd birthday.

If you’d like to participate, you’re asked to meet at Cesar Chavez Park in Delano on Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. A caravan will make its way to Medrano’s home to wish him a very happy birthday.