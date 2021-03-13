Delano vigil remembers victims of violent crime

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Families seeking justice for loved lost to violent crimes gathered for a vigil Saturday in Delano.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez and various elected officials spoke at the event outside of Delano police headquarters.

Pastor David Vivas Jr. says he was compelled to organize the vigil following the recent shooting death of 45-year-old Christina Armendariz.

Loved ones brought posters and photos of their lost family members. The names of each victim was read aloud.

“Most of these people who we’re honoring today who lost their lives are victims of gang violence ,” Zimmer said. “These killings were absolutely senseless.”

Law enforcement at the vigil say they hope to put a stop to gang and gun violence in Delano through prevention and community outreach programs.