Delano vigil, mourning crime victims, calls for end of violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dozens gathered outside of Delano City Hall to take a stand to end the recent uptick in violence in Delano.

Earlier this month, an 11 and 12-year-old were shot during a birthday party. Some of these crimes are unresolved and family members are asking the community to help.

Pastor David Vivas is working with other families impacted by these violent crimes in hopes someone will come out with more information.

“The Delano Police Department, the investigators can only go with the information they have. The reason why some of these crimes have been unresolved is because they don’t get cooperation from witnesses or they have limited information to go on, said Pastor Vivas. They need the help from the public who knows something about these crimes, who’s a responsible party.”

United to End Violence hopes to hold another vigil in September. Pastor Vivas says some families feel like their cases have been forgotten, and he hopes holding vigils like this will remind them they are not alone.