DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A memorial vigil was held in Delano on Monday to remember a 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed in 2020. The memorial also honored victims of violent crime in Delano.

The vigil took place at Cesar Chavez Park, where Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez, 19, was shot and killed on Jan. 2, 2020.

On March 10, Delano police announced three arrests in Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez’s death.

The vigil was held on the same day one of the men arrested for her murder made an appearance in court.

Delano police said Kevin Gonzalez, 18, of McFarland, and Bakersfield residents Jonathan Gutierrez, 21, and Alexander Carrillo, 18, were arrested. Gutierrez had a hearing scheduled on Monday but it was postponed to March 21. He remains in custody with no bail.

Nayeli Gonzalez was a freshman at Fresno State and home for winter break when the shooting occurred.

The arrests were one of the reasons Pastor David Vivas Jr. organized the memorial vigil and invited other families who have lost loved ones to violent crimes to join in as well.

Pastor David Vivas Jr. organized the memorial vigil.

Vivas’ 21-year-old son, Adam Rene Guillen, was also lost to gun violence on Jan. 31, 2020, while he was attending a vigil in Delano.

There are nearly 30 homicides still unsolved in Delano.

“This is just a reminder to all families in Delano, that we do care about them, we’ve not forgotten about their cases,” Vivas said. “We are here today to express our empathy, our hope that these cases will soon be solved.”

On July 2, 2020, two girls, 11-year-old Makeliah Rayann Osorno and 12-year-old Elayna Saidee Dorig, were killed in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Delano. Their cases remain unsolved.

Makeliah Osorno’s grandmother, Lisa Lopez, attended Monday’s vigil and said she feels frustrated. Lopez said the death of her granddaughter left her family feeling broken.

Lisa Lopez, grandmother of Makeliah Rayann Osorno



“They killed, shot two little girls and somebody knows something,” Lopez said. “My granddaughter won’t be forgotten or Elayna or anybody else. Too many killings in Delano and it’s a small community. This destroyed us, destroyed our whole family. It took our happiness away.”

Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis encourages the community to call the department if they have any information about an unsolved case.

“You may just have a small sliver of information, but that may be the missing piece of the puzzle that the police department needs to put the case together, identify who the suspect or suspects are and to make arrests and bring justice for the family,” Davis said.

Carl Harris attended Monday’s vigil in support of Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez’s family and to support other families who are mourning the loss of a loved one lost to violence. Harris said he hopes these families are able to get justice as his family did for the loss of his son, Cody Jamal Harris, who was killed on Nov. 18, 2013.

Carl Harris



“There’s a lot of deaths that continue to go on in our community and I’m there for all the victims’ parents, loved ones who are lost along the way,” Harris said. “Someone in this community knows exactly what happened to all those who have not got justice and I say to all those out there, come forward.”

If you have any information on an unsolved case, call Delano Police at 661-721-5500. You can also remain anonymous by calling Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.