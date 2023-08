BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Union School District is scheduled to host its First Annual Food Show in September.

According to organizers, the event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Student admission is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and community admission is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy Gymnasium.

The event is free, but organizers ask for RSVP. You can RSVP by clicking here.