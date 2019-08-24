Delano to host ‘sanctuary city’ town hall Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Delano is holding a town hall Saturday discussing the city’s recent declaration as being a “sanctuary city.”

The city council declared Delano a “sanctuary city” on Aug. 5.

A sanctuary city refers to municipal jurisdictions that limit their cooperation with the federal government’s effort to enforce immigration law.

Delano leaders will explain what community members can expect, plus answer questions.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jefferson Center, located at 436 Jefferson St.