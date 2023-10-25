BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Delano is set to host the Second Annual Delano Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 4.

The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon along Main Street, according to event organizers.

The Delano Hometown Heroes Committee is partnering with El Rey Restaurant and will host a Veterans Day Breakfast at El Rey Restaurant.

According to event organizers, the breakfast is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., at El Rey Restaurant on High Street. When military ID or proof of service is provided, veterans eat for free; non-veterans are $6.99 per person.