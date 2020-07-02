Delano to have extra officers on patrol over July 4 weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Delano Police_1498579478860.jpg

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Extra officers from the Delano Police Department will be on patrol this holiday weekend looking for impaired or reckless drivers.

The department is reminding residents that some over-the-counter medications may interfere with driving, and to read warning labels regarding driving while taking medications. Designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening if you plan on drinking or taking medications that impact your ability to drive, police said.

Anyone who sees a suspected driver is asked to call 911. Police are asking the public to think of the safety of themselves and their families while enjoying the Independence Day holiday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News