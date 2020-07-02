Delano to have extra officers on patrol over July 4 weekend

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Extra officers from the Delano Police Department will be on patrol this holiday weekend looking for impaired or reckless drivers.

The department is reminding residents that some over-the-counter medications may interfere with driving, and to read warning labels regarding driving while taking medications. Designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening if you plan on drinking or taking medications that impact your ability to drive, police said.

Anyone who sees a suspected driver is asked to call 911. Police are asking the public to think of the safety of themselves and their families while enjoying the Independence Day holiday.