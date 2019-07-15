Delano to discuss city motto and sanctuary city resolution

Tonight’s city council meeting in Delano will discuss adopting the city motto “In God We Trust” and whether Delano will declare itself a sanctuary city.

Delano’s Mayor Joe Aguirre has requested to adopt the national motto “In God We Trust” and make it the city’s motto. The motto wouldn’t just be put on police cars which was approved in April by Delano but would place the motto on any city property of their choosing.

If adopted it would make Delano the first city in California to make “In God We Trust” as its city motto.

Another resolution to be addressed at tonight’s meeting will be Council Member Bryan Osorio’s resolution to formally make Delano a sanctuary city. A sanctuary city is a city where laws, ordinances, regulations, resolution, policies or other practices are in place that prevent law enforcement from providing information to and cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Osorio believes the resolution would be a large step in protecting the immigrant community.

Delano’s city council meeting will take place tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Delano City Hall located at 1015 11th Ave. in Delano.