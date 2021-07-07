Delano teen loses hand in firework accident

EARLIMART, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old Delano boy lost a hand in a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July. 

The family of Angel Vega says he was celebrating the holiday on Sunday in Earlimart when he set off a legal firework that had a short fuse. The family says the firework exploded his right hand off and damaged part of his left hand. 

Vega was taken to a Delano hospital before being transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. His hand had to be amputated and he has another surgery set for Friday.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for a prosthetic hand.

A Bakersfield teen also lost a hand while playing with a firework on July 4.

