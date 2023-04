BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After seeing a young girl do a cartwheel to avoid a tag in her little league game, a Delano boy tried the same in his own tee-ball game.

The video from the Delano game was shared by the parents of the tee-ball player, Noah Herrera.

Noah’s parents said Noah was watching 17 News at Sunrise, saw the video of the New Jersey little leaguer, and wanted to give the move a try of his own. Noah had great form and was safe at first base.