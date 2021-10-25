Delano swears in new police chief, community members protest the appointment

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Delano swore in its new police chief on Monday, but not everyone was happy about the choice.

Protestors were on site for the swearing-in of Chief Tyson Davis.

“He is not from this town, he does not understand the undocumented community of Delano,” Delano resident Rosanai Paniagua said.

Protestors said the Delano city council pushed through Davis’ appointment with minimal input from the community and that the city manager has flat out ignored their complaints.

“He has publicly said he will cooperate with ICE because it is right under the law, and that is something the community of Delano does not agree with,” Paniagua said.

Davis said he looks forward to serving the Delano community. He said he went through an in-depth vetting process to be selected as police chief and is happy to sit down and meet with those who oppose his appointment to hear their concerns.

Chief Davis retired from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in 2020 after more than 30 years of service. He said he has a long history of working alongside Delano law enforcement and has experience with the community.