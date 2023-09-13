BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Middle school and elementary students in Delano were given a chance to taste food and pick the school lunch menu for the first time last week.

Delano Union School District’s Food Services Department brought together over 30 vendors for a first-ever Food Show, dedicated to giving students an opportunity to taste and select what they think should make the school menu. On Sept. 6, over 250 kids made it out to the event to taste different meals and complete surveys.

DUSD Food Services Director John Chavolla plans on bringing vendors together again next year for the food show. “We wanted to give them the opportunity to taste test a variety of different foods and give them the opportunity to decide what will be on their menu,” Chavolla said.

The Food Services Department also set up a booth for students to taste homemade pozole, which was a big hit.