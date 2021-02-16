Delano sees record low crime rates in 2020 after installation of security cameras, changes in police strategies

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – Last year, Delano had some of the lowest numbers for crime in the past decade.

Delano City Council members talked a lot about one thing in 2020: security cameras they agreed to install in 60 high crime locations.

“Unfortunately we had 7 shootings in 2020, one of them was my son Adam, but crime rates were down and I believe the cameras served as a deterrent,” said local pastor David Vivas.

The first cameras were installed in August of 2020. Since then – they’ve helped solve hit and runs, collisions, illegal speed contests, and an assault with a deadly weapon.

“There is a silent rule on the streets, that we don’t talk, we don’t snitch,” Vivas said. “But the cameras will talk. And they will speak very loudly identifying any perpetrator that will try to harm a human being or commit any acts of crime in our community.”

Each camera has a flashing blue light. Chief of Police Robert Nevarez says their main purpose isn’t to solve crime, but to prevent it.

“Crime went down and I believe that in large part when people look up and see that flashing blue light all around a park, there’s a less likelihood of anonymity,” Nevarez said. “Ya you can commit that crime, but there’s something there recording you.”

The numbers show that Delano had record low crime rates in 2020. The rate of theft, burglary, and aggravated assault was the lowest in the past decade.

“We also started taking part in the Kern County Secret Witness Program, that allows people in Delano now to call in and anonymously report crime,” Nevarez said. “We also doubled the size of our gang unit from 4 to 8. We teamed up with local agencies in the area, to more synergistically address crime.”

Chief Nevarez says some of it could be related to COVID, and the city still has a long way to go.

“I don’t want to start championing policing as being the only factor – for example residential burglaries. In a covid year, you have people at home, they don’t leave so it’s harder for burglars to find targets.”