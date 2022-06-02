BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department placed several schools on lockdown while officers investigated claims of a firearm near the Pioneer School campus on Thursday.

At approximately 11:43 a.m., the Delano Police Department School Resource Officer was notified by Pioneer School staff that a student reported seeing someone with a possible firearm near the school grounds. Staff said they checked the area and found no signs of a gunman.

DPD placed Pioneer School along with nearby schools Robert F Kennedy High School and Nueva Vista Language Academy on lockdown so officers could thoroughly search school grounds and surrounding areas.

DPD dound no evidence of an armed subjects on school grounds or srrounding areas, and lifted the lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing.