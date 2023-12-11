BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rent control has been a hot topic in California as advocates continue to push for state and local governments to cap rent increases that many say could curb the homeless crisis.

In Kern County, advocates in Delano say they are making significant progress on the issue, announcing Monday that an initiative has been filed to place rent control on the November 2024 ballot and let the community decide for itself.



“The best way to address the increase in homelessness is to keep people in their homes,” said Central Valley Empowerment Alliance spokesperson Arturo Rodriguez.

Several gathered Monday to announce the Fair Rents Delano Ordinance, an ordinance that would:

Cap rent increases to 3% per year or 60% of the Consumer Price Index

Provide Rent stabilization and tenant protections

Provide Legal services

An ordinance that those behind it says is needed in Delano as many shared Delano tenants are significantly displacement by rent increases and no-fault evictions.



A prime example is the Ortiz family, a family of nine, who was displaced last year after they couldn’t afford to live in Delano anymore. Father Humberto Ortiz shared the family stayed in motels to get by.



“Dad’s working 12 hours a day, dads got this, but inside I’m hurting, inside I’m struggling, inside I’m looking for help, I’m looking for the city to help their people,” said Ortiz.

Some accused city officials of not considering rent control due to a conflict of interest as Delano Mayor Joe Alindajao and Councilman Mario Nunes Jr. are both landlords.



“Some of them are realtors in there. Some of them are landlords.” “It’s conflict of interest and some that have lost their way and that it was this community that canvassed and worked for them because they envisioned something better,” said Executive Director of Central Valley Empowerment Alliance Mari Perez-Ruiz.

But remain hopeful community support will land the ordinance on the ballot next November.



“We’re confident that we’re going to win, we’re confident because we have people power, we have the people power and that will carry us forward,” said Perez-Ruiz.

The next step for the ordinance will be signature gathering from registered voters to qualify the measure for the ballot.