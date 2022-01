Related Content Lawsuit filed in crash that killed Bakersfield boy, 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been assigned to the USS America, an amphibious assault ship operating in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a U.S. Navy news release.

The ship is 844-feet long and has nine launch spots and two aircraft elevators. It can travel faster than 20 knots, which roughly equates to 23 mph.