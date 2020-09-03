Delano Police Work to Solve Shootings of Two Young Girls

It’s been two months since heartbreaking tragedy struck Delano. Grief turned to action in the North Kern County City of Delano.

12-year-old Elayna Saidee Dorig and 11-year-old Makeliah Osorno were gunned down during a middle school birthday party on Oleander Street.

Now Delano is creating new efforts to find out who’s responsible.

Dorig and her family worshipped at Pastor David Vivas’ Church.

“This incident shocked the entire community,” he said. “So it definitely affected everybody.”

This is the second time a member of Vivas’ church was shot this year.

Police don’t know who killed Elayna and Makeliah, but they’re testing new ways to find out.

“There’s several initiatives,” said Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez. “The first one, secret witness program and modifying relevance. The second one is the installation of twenty cameras. That’s the first phase.”

The department has stopped two crimes since installing the cameras two weeks ago. The city wants as many as 30 more. Police Chief Nevarez thinks this unsolved murder is part of a larger issue.

“Suspects parked the car, got out and ran up on the house and fired multiple rounds into the residence,” he said. “That’s a hallmark gang-style shooting.”

No one has approached police officers with evidence about the case, but the community hasn’t lost hope.

“I still have hope in humanity that people will do the right thing,” said Pastor Vivas.

The Delano Police Department opened an anonymous phone line and offers a cash reward for anyone who provides information about this shooting. If you have any information, you are urged to call Delano Police at 661-721-5500.