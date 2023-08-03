BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is scheduled to host a gun buyback event for those who wish to voluntarily turn in unwanted guns, according to Delano police.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until funds run out at the Delano Police Department media room on 2330 High St.

To be eligible for the gun buyback event, firearms must be operational but non-operative firearms can be turned in without a buyback.

The Delano Police Department will offer $100 per handgun, rifle and shotgun according to officials. Police will offer $200 for a ghost gun, AR Platform weapon or a similar firearm.

Police officials say the final amount of money offered will be determined by Delano police and each individual is limited to a $500 buyback total.

Officials advise all firearms should be unloaded and transported in the trunk. Participants must remain inside their vehicles.