BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community is invited to attend a car seat check-up event at the Delano Police Department Feb. 2.

Officers will check if your child’s car seat is properly installed and will also share tips on how you can guarantee your child is properly secured before you hit the road.

No appointment is necessary, according to DPD. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2330 High St. in Delano.