DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police will be giving out candy during a drive-thru “Trunk or Treat” event Oct. 30.

Police are asking those who attend to stay in their vehicle, wear a face mask, follow all traffic laws and take one candy bag per child. Supplies are limited.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park at 104 S. Lexington St.