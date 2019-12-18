Delano police stepping up patrols ahead of Christmas

The Delano Police Department is stepping up enforcement as Christmas nears.

Through New Years, the department will have more officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. In addition, the department is conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, this time of year is when we see more people driving impaired,” Police Chief Robert Nevarez said. “There is no excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair. There are many ways to get home safely without driving.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.