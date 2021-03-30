Delano Police Department selling special patches to raise awareness for autism in April

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – The Delano Police Department has announced it is selling patches representing autism for National Autism Awareness Month in April.

The patch includes a puzzle pattern that reflects the complexity of the autism spectrum, the department said. The various colors and shapes represent the diversity of the people and families living with this condition.

DPD said the goal of the patches is to raise awareness of autism and raise money to support the Delano Union School District’s special education department.

The patch will be available to the public for donations of $10 or more, with all proceeds going to the school district. To help with their efforts, the department said Adventist Health Delano has donated 10,000 masks to be distributed to community residents.

To order a patch, send a check or money order payable to the Delano Police Association — along with a self-addressed stamped envelope — to Delano Police Department Attn: Corporal Nino at 2330 High St, Delano Ca, 93215.