Updated: Missing Delano boy has been found

Updated: Ramon Tamayo has been found.

Delano, Calif. (KGET) -- Delano police are searching for an at-risk missing 9-year-old boy.

Ramon Tamayo was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday wearing a dark gray Puma shirt and dark blue jeans, police said. He's described as between 4-foot-11 to 5 feet tall, 65 to 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Delano Police Department at 721-3377.