Vigil held for 21-year-old killed in Delano shooting, parents plea to find his killer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a Delano man who was shot and killed Friday night are pleading for the violence to stop.

21-year-old Adam Guillen and four others were shot on Hiett Avenue where they had gone to remember a friend who died in a car crash in November.

Guillen died at the scene. One other person was listed as critical, three others suffered non life-threatening wounds.

Guillen’s parents say he had no enemies, and everyone who knew him, loved him. Lydia Rodriguez, Guillen’s mother, is calling for an end to the bloodshed.

“All these shootings are senseless. Nothing good is coming out of them except a bunch of hurting, grieving, mourning families, and we just want it to end,” she said.

Guillen’s family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for his funeral. You can donate to it at this link.

Delano Police say they currently have no suspect information. However, if you saw, or know anything, you’re asked to call them at 721-3377 or the 24 hour tip line at 721-3369.