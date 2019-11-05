Delano police search for at-risk missing 22-year-old man

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police are asking for help to find a missing 22-year-old man with a mental disability.

Police are looking for Eric Corona. He was last seen on Nov. 5, at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sillano Drive.

Eric Corona / Photo: Delano Police Department

Corona was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police said Corona is considered at-risk because of a mental disability and he requires anti-seizure medication.

If you’ve seen Corona or have any information on his whereaobuts, you are asked to call 911.

