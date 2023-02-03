BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two missing people, according to the department.

Maria Ruiz, 72, of Delano was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of Dover Place. She is at-risk due to having multiple health issues, according to the department.

DPD describes Ruiz as 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and an unknown color jacket.

Officials are also searching for Alfonso Cruz Reyes of Delano. Reyes was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1200 block of Weaver Avenue in Delano. He is considered at-risk due to being elderly and having medical ailments.

Reyes stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen a gray beanie, green sweater and jeans, according to the news release.

Delano Police believe Reyes may be driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee with California plates 7YBP311.

Anyone with information about Ruiz’s or Reyes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.