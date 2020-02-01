Delano police responding to possible shooting

Emergency crews were called to the area of High Street and 6th Avenue for a possible shooting. / Photo: 17 News photojournalist Juan Corona

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Police officers have been called to a possible shooting late Friday night in Delano.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting Delano police with traffic control for a possible shooting but could not provide any other information.

Emergency crews were called to the area of High Street and 6th Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene did not confirm a shooting took place but told 17 News, officers were investigating at multiple locations in Delano.

It is unclear if anyone has been wounded.

We will update this story as we learn more information.