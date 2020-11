DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department and Delano Recreation Department have begun their annual Turkey Roundup drive.

Turkey donations can be made now through Nov. 20 at the police station, located at 2330 High St. They will be distributed to families in need in the community.

For more information, call DPD at 661-721-3377 or the Recreation Department at 661-721-3335.