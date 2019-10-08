Delano police receive grant to fight illegal tobacco sales to minors

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department has received $35,125 in state funding to fight against the illegal sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to minors.

The grant is one of dozens awarded statewide as part of the California Department of Justice’s Tobacco Grant Program. Recipients were announced Oct. 1.

“Tobacco is a serious threat to public health, especially to California’s youth,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a news release. “These grants will support local communities in enforcing the law and educating kids about the harms of tobacco products.”

Grant money will be used to, among other things, educate minors about the dangers of tobacco and conduct decoy operations in which police use teen volunteers to see if merchants sell cigarettes to them.

“This grant will allow the Delano Police Department the opportunity to dissuade our youth from the dangerous and illegal use of tobacco,” said Police Chief Robert Nevarez.