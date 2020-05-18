Delano Police partners with Houchin to host blood drive next month

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank to host a blood drive on Thursday, June 11.

The blood bank will bring in additional buses to practice safe distancing between donors and disinfect all areas before each appointment. They encourage all donors to wear a mask and to wait in their vehicles until staff is ready.

If you would like to donate, book an appointment here.

The event will be held at the Delano Police Department at 2330 High St. between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. 

