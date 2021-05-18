Delano Police Officers Association presents $8,500 check to school district

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Officers Association on Monday presented a check for $8,500 to the Delano Elementary Union School District.

The money was raised during April, Autism Awareness Month, through sales of autism patches and donations, police said. The funds will go toward the district’s special education department and pay for field trips.

“These patches were created to spark conversation throughout the community, raise awareness, promote acceptance and ignite change on the Autism Spectrum Disorder,” said a post on the department’s Facebook page. “We thank our community and members of the DPOA for their involvement and donations.”