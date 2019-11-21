Delano police looking for person suspected of vandalizing home

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police are looking for a prowler suspected of vandalism, tearing off a doorbell camera off a home.

Police said it happened on Oct. 30, iin the 2200 block of Newport Court.

The department says a person in the video captured by the doorbell knocked on the door and looked through the window. The homeowners say the person then ripped the doorbell camera off the wall.

The person was seen getting out of the passenger side of a white foor-door vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the video is aked to call Delano police at 721-3377 or the TipLine at 721-3369