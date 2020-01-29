Delano police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

The Delano Police Department is looking for a girl who has been missing since Jan. 18.

The department said 12-year-old Ana Cristina Paniagua Maciel was last seen at her residence between 5-6 p.m. It is believed Ana left her residence willingly at around 6 p.m. Ana is a prior runaway and may be in the Delano or Bakersfield area, the department said.

Ana is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, being 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 108 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ana’s whereabouts is urged to call DPD at 661-721-3377.