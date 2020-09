DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is looking for an at-risk missing woman.

The department said 42-year-old Angelica Garcia was last seen by her family in Delano on Friday and was reported missing earlier today. Garcia is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 185 pounds with long brown and red hair. DPD said she has a history of hallucinations.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s location is urged to call 661-720-2275.