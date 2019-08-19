UPDATE: DPD says comment misunderstood as false threat to La Vina Middle School

Update: The Delano Police Department has conducted an investigation and found a comment made by a student was misunderstood s a false threat. DPD was made aware of the comment Sunday night. In an effort to ease concerns, officers will be on campus this morning.

The Delano Police Department is investigating a threat made to La Vina Middle School.

A viewer sent 17 News a message circulating warning people about the threat.

Police say they are aware of threat and are actively investigating.

