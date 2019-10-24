Breaking News
Delano police investigating shooting

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday night.

Just after 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Vassar Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found 45-year-old David Michael Ruiz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at his home.

Ruiz was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information on this case, call the Delano police department at 721-3377.

