DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Free face masks will be handed out tonight during a drive-thru event at the Delano Police Department parking lot.

The department is partnering with Adventist Health Delano in providing a pack containing five masks per family during the event from 6 to 8 p.m., police said. Those picking up masks are asked to remain in their vehicle.

The department is located at 2330 High Street.